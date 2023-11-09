Wails Of Sikh Riot Women Victims Fall On Deaf Ears Of Nath: Sitharaman

“Madhya Pradesh, which was a ‘Bimaru state,’ became a ‘Bemisal’ (incomparable) state after 2003.”

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to know whether MPCC president Kamal Nath, who speaks about women’s safety, can hear the cries of female victims of Sikh riots in 1984. Sitharaman made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday.

She wanted to know from Nath how many women had lost their husbands, how many their brothers; and how many their fathers.

She said whether Nath heard their wails or not. About MP Mohua Moitra, the Finance Minister said the allegations against her were serious.

Moitra has been given an opportunity to put up her points before the ethics committee, Sitharaman said, adding that Moitra had raised many questions only on one issue, and gave her password to another person. Although she has been given an opportunity to speak, yet she is not replying to the questions and issuing statements outside, the Finance Minister said.

About freebies, she said that if the Centre issued any directive to the state on such issues, it would be called dictatorship, and that such schemes should be passed in assembly.

Madhya Pradesh, which was a ‘Bimaru state,’ became a ‘Bemisal’ (incomparable) state after 2003, Sitharaman said.

MP has progressed in every sphere, but the Congress governments only please the party high command and become its ATM, she said.

According to her, whether it is per capita income or GDP, MP has progressed by leaps by and bounds.

She also heaped praises on Ladli Behna Yojna. Such schemes are directly empowering women, she said.