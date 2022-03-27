Vyapam whistleblower, Congress leader booked for ‘defaming’ government officer

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): On the complaint of OSD at CM House, AJK police on Sunday registered an FIR against Congress leader KK Mishra and Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai for allegedly defaming the government official.

Additional commissioner of police Nitin Baghel told Free Press that an officer on special duty (OSD) at CM house, Laxman Singh approached in AJK police station with a complaint that Congress leader KK Mishra and Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai allegedly tried to defame him.

“A post on a social media platform was uploaded on March 26 claiming that I was in possession of a question paper and the answer sheet of an exam. But the person mentioned in the post in possession of question and answer sheet is not me. The post has defamed my reputation,” Singh stated in his police complaint. The officer alleged that the social media post was made by Mishra and Rai.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under section 419,469,470,500,504, 120-B of IPC and sections of the atrocity act 3/1QR and 3-2-5, said the ACP. He further said that the investigating officer will look into the matter.

Earlier on March 26, KK Mishra in a press note levelled allegations against OSD claiming that he was in possession of question paper and answer sheet of an exam. ‘Employee recruitment board’ had conducted a ‘teacher eligibility test’ on March 25 and Singh had question paper the answer sheet of the exam, he had claimed.

Mishra further alleged that the 35-page question paper and the answer sheet were on the mobile phone of the OSD, which is questionable. He had asked the chief minister to institute an inquiry into the matter.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:19 PM IST