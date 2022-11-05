e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVyapam scam: 4 candidates, 1 impersonator convicted

Vyapam scam: 4 candidates, 1 impersonator convicted

The CBI had submitted a supplementary charge sheet after investigation in advance as per the directions of the Supreme Court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI court on Friday convicted five men including four candidates and one impersonator in Vyapam scam and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each. Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam, according to CBI public prosecutor. Special CBI Judge Niti Raj Singh Sisodia passed the order.

The CBI had submitted a supplementary charge sheet after investigation in advance as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Public Prosecutor of CBI Manuji Upadhyay said that Police Constable Recruitment Examination was conducted by Vyapam on June 03, 2012, in which four examinees Pradeep Singh Rawat, Vijay Tyagi, Devendra Gaur and Dewan Palia had cleared the exam through impersonators who had appeared in examination on their behalf.

Nitin Upadhyay appeared in place of Pradeep Singh Rawat. As a result, the four candidates cleared the Police Constable Recruitment Examination in 2013.

On Friday, on the basis of 62 witnesses and 250 documents, the court sentenced 4 examinees Pradeep Singh Rawat, Vijay Tyagi, Devendra Gaur and Dewan Palia and impersonator Nitin Upadhyay to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Read Also
Bhopal: Municipal worker's child dies, MPHRC seeks reply
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sagar: Minister disburses funds under PM Aawas Yojana

Sagar: Minister disburses funds under PM Aawas Yojana

Narmadapuram: 1.25 crore shivlings being made, procession on Sunday

Narmadapuram: 1.25 crore shivlings being made, procession on Sunday

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

Sehore: Diesel container overturns on Indore-Bhopal Rd, narrow escape for driver

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory on cardiac problems

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory on cardiac problems

Chhatarpur: Crusher plant operator arrested after blast in stone quarry

Chhatarpur: Crusher plant operator arrested after blast in stone quarry