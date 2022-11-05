Vyapam scam: 4 candidates, 1 impersonator convicted

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI court on Friday convicted five men including four candidates and one impersonator in Vyapam scam and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each. Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam, according to CBI public prosecutor. Special CBI Judge Niti Raj Singh Sisodia passed the order.

The CBI had submitted a supplementary charge sheet after investigation in advance as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Public Prosecutor of CBI Manuji Upadhyay said that Police Constable Recruitment Examination was conducted by Vyapam on June 03, 2012, in which four examinees Pradeep Singh Rawat, Vijay Tyagi, Devendra Gaur and Dewan Palia had cleared the exam through impersonators who had appeared in examination on their behalf.

Nitin Upadhyay appeared in place of Pradeep Singh Rawat. As a result, the four candidates cleared the Police Constable Recruitment Examination in 2013.

On Friday, on the basis of 62 witnesses and 250 documents, the court sentenced 4 examinees Pradeep Singh Rawat, Vijay Tyagi, Devendra Gaur and Dewan Palia and impersonator Nitin Upadhyay to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.