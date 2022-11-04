Bhopal: Municipal worker's child dies, MPHRC seeks reply

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought reply in a case wherein a woman lost her 7-year child as she had no money for treatment. The Commission has sought reply from Gwalior collector and Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

Nirmala Dholpuria, a resident of Shinde ki Cantonment, in Gwalior alleged that she had not received salary in last six months. She is as a daily wage sweeper in Gwalior Municipal Corporation. The woman had complained to municipal commissioner. However, it remains to be decided whether she is an employee of corporation. The Municipal Commissioner has asked Health Department officials to investigate the woman's case.

The woman alleged that due to non-payment of salary for a long time, her financial condition worsened. Her seven-year-old child also died during this period. Taking cognisance, MP Human Rights Commission has sought reply from Collector and Municipal Commissioner.

In another case, commission has asked collector and SP of Morena district about the relative of Gudda Gurjar who had taken out the pipeline. As a result, villagers were not able to irrigate their lands and get drinking water. The relatives of the notorious criminals are also taking advantage of their bad names.

Recently, the relatives of Gudda of village Chanchal had pulled out the 6,000-foot pipelines. It used to irrigate 100 bighas of land in the village and also supplied water to all the villagers. As the pipeline had been uprooted, water is not available for 60 families of the village.

These relatives of Gudda have occupied 300 bighas of forest department's land in the village. The people harass the villagers in different ways. Due to these problems, the residents are now being forced to leave the village. In this case, MP Human Rights Commission has sought reply from the Collector and Superintendent of Police, Morena.