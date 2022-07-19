e-Paper Get App

Vote counting in 214 urban local bodies of 43 districts tomorrow

Counting for 5 municipal corporations, 40 municipalities, 169 city councils

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 01:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of votes for 214 urban local bodies in 43 districts will take place on July 20 from 9 am. State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said that all the preparations for counting of votes had been completed.

On July 20, counting of votes will be held to elect corporators and mayors of 5 municipal corporations - Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena. In addition, vote counting for 40 municipalities and 169 city councils will take place.

The 160 city councils include Berasia, Kurawar, Sanchi, Ichhawar, Budhni, Rehti, Shahaganj, Narsinghgarh, Sarangpur, Raisen, Begumganj, Mandideep, Ashta and Sironj.

Polling process for all urban body elections will be completed with this final round of counting.

