Viral fever in Madhya Pradesh: Mortality rate is 3% in kids, bed occupancy over 200%

BHOPAL: Mortality rate in children due to viral fever is 3 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, according to doctors. Viral fever coupled with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) continues to be a cause of tension for the health department. The trend is likely to continue till Diwali period. Doctors say next 20 days are crucial as viral fever may spread.

Children are contracting viral fever, pneumonia, cold, and cough. Gwalior medical college hospital medical superintendent RKS Dhakar said bed occupancy continues to be 200 per cent and deaths are normal as it happens this season.

“It is 3 per cent in children as we have to cover Gwalior-Chambal and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh. So, it is big area, which we cover. Patients from bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also visit for treatment,” he added.

Dr Naresh Bajaj, head of pediatrics’ ward, Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, said, “Mortality rate is 3 per cent due to viral fever and bed occupancy is more than double. We are covering entire Vindhya region as patients are coming from far-flung areas. The trend will continue till Diwali. Viral fever coupled with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) continues to infect children.”

Dr Avyact Agrawal, pediatric NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, said, “Children are falling ill with viral fever. The medical college covers entire Mahakoshal area. Situation is not explosive but tense.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, said, “Viral fever in children are still there. Parent should not panic as it is seasonal. Gradually, it will decline. Situation is under control. All beds are full in public hospitals. All beds in Kamla Nehru, JP Hospital, are full. Parents should have patience. We are doing our level best.”

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:04 PM IST