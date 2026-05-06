Villagers Block Traffic Over Stolen Goats In Satna

Villagers Block Traffic Over Stealing Goats In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Beeda village blocked traffic on the Rampur-Baghelan-Amarpatan Marg on Wednesday in protest against the police failure to act against two persons who tried to steal goats from a house. When the goat owner was trying to save his livestock, he sustained injuries in his hands.

The road blockade led to a traffic jam. According to reports, two youths tried to steal goats of a villager Munna Yadav in the early hours of April 4.

Yadav lodged a complaint at the Rampur Baghelan police station, but the police did not act on his complaint, so the villagers blocked traffic to protest the police inaction.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the villagers to lift the blockade, but they were not ready.

The villagers lifted the blockade after two hours. According to Yadav, an ambulance passed by his house and returned after a while.

Two persons got off the ambulance and tried to steal three of the four goats kept in a room beside his house.

When they were keeping the goats in the ambulance, Munna got up and raised an alarm. His neighbours also woke up and rushed to the ambulance and snatched the goats from the thieves.

In the process, Munna sustained injuries in his hands, but the police did not take any action against the culprits.