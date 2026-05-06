NSG Neutralises ‘Terrorist’ In Mock Drill Near Rani Kamlapati Station In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-intensity joint mock drill conducted by National Security Guard (NSG) and the state Counter Terrorism Group (CTG), commandos neutralised a ‘terrorist’ who had entered a corporate office near Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A similar security drill was conducted at Raja Bhoj Airport where various aspects of airport security, identification of suspicious activities and rapid response capabilities were tested, taking into account sensitive scenarios. The training session began on April 6 and concluded on May 4 with the drill demonstration.

During the exercise, commandos were trained to handle challenging situations like neutralising terrorists and safely extracting hostages. The month-long specialised training programme culminated in the final demonstration on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Police’s Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDNDS) was also deployed at the scene. Security vehicles, ambulances and fire brigade teams were placed on high alert to ensure an immediate response to any emergency.

Security agencies said the objective of such mock drills is to ensure a swift and effective response to any terrorist threat and to prevent lapses in civilian safety. The training covered critical areas like counter-terrorism operations, building intervention, bomb disposal, offensive and defensive tactical driving, K9 unit operations and VIP protection.