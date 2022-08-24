‘Village on Wheels', a film on village where birth of girl child is celebrated by planting saplings screened at 12th National Science Film Festival 2022

Discussion underway following screening of a movie at the ‘12th National Science Film Festival, 2022’ on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A movie ‘Village on Wheels’ based on the real life story of a village in Rajasthan, where people plant a sapling on the birth of a girl child and save money for her future, was screened on Wednesday at the ‘12th National Science Film Festival, 2022’. The five -day fest is underway at Ravindra Convention Centre here.

Director of the movie Sweta Dutt told Free Press that she got her inspiration from that village. There are many villages which are more developed than most of the cities, she said. The movie gives a great social message to society. Her movie was selected by the jury for the final screening.

The festival has drawn participants from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The screening of movies like Sarkar, The Journey of Silk, Managing Sustainable Eco-Sensitive Tourism at Sangarh and Ramanujan: The Man Who Knew Infinity took place on the third day of the fest.

Besides screening of 27 competitive films in various languages, a discussion panel on “Best ways to deal with scientific content for science films” was also held with the panellists, Seema Muralidhara, Niruj Mohan Ramanujan, Abhirup Datta, Sonia Sarkar etc.

Some handloom and handicraft items have also been showcased under an exhibition, organised by Bhopal Science Club. The three-day event ended with cultural performances including dance.