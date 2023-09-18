‘Vikram, Pragyan Unlikely To Wake Up At Sunrise On Moon’

Chandrayaan-3 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a very low chance of the Chandrayaan 3 lander Vikram and rover Pragyan reviving after the Sun rises on the Moon, says Palanivel Veeramuthuvel, project director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

‘The environment during the lunar night is very harsh with temperatures dipping to as low as 175 degrees Celsius. There is a very remote chance that the equipment onboard the lander and the rover would survive such temperatures,’ he said.

In a conversation with Free Press at the ongoing Vigyan Mela at BHEL Dussehra Ground in the city on Sunday, Veeramuthuvel, however, said that the Mission’s objective has already been fulfilled.

‘The Mission was expected to last for one lunar day and that has been accomplished. Still, we are hopeful that the lander and the rover will wake up once the sun rays illuminate the surface of the moon again,’ he said.

When asked whether the Chandrayaan-3 Mission would benefit the common man in some tangible way, Veeramuthuvel said that there are no direct and immediate benefits but it is a step in the direction of exploring space and knowing how our solar system was formed.

‘Also, there is a chance that water molecules may be present in the permanently shadowed region of the moon and they can be used to supply power to spacecraft, colonise the moon and use it as a gateway, a launching pad for missions to other planets,’ he said.

Veeramuthuvel said that the successful soft landing on the moon was a matter of pride for every Indian. ‘Not only my family, everyone’s family is happy.

The ISRO chairman, director and I are receiving so many letters from young students. We are overwhelmed,’ he said. The aerospace scientist, who is an IIT-Madras alumnus, said that students should innovate and try new things.

