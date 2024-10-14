Vijaypur & Budhni Bypolls: Congress To Brainstorm Over Suitable Candidates | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): By-elections for the Vijaypur and Budhni Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are expected to be announced alongside the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Senior party leaders are all set to visit the two constituencies to hold brainstorming sessions with local leaders and party workers to zero-in on suitable candidates for the two assembly seats.

Their visit to these two constituencies is scheduled to begin from today (Monday). State Congress president Jitu Patwari will stay in minister Ramniwas Rawat's Vijaypur assembly constituency for two days and hold discussions with the local leaders and party workers.

Similarly, former Union minister Arun Yadav and Sajjan Singh Verma will hold meetings with workers for 2 days in Budhni, the stronghold of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress has constituted an election committee for Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies. The committee will seek opinion from Congress leaders to select suitable candidates and prepare a report to be set to the State Congress Committee.

2 BMC Engineers Suspended For Absence At Immersion Ghats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two assistant engineers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been suspended as they were absent at notified ghats during immersion of Durga idols.

2 BMC Engineers Suspended For Absence At Immersion Ghats | Representational Image

During the inspection, orders were given to suspend assistant engineer Anil Sahni who was found absent from Rani Kamlapati immersion ghat and assistant engineer Gaurav Parmar who was found absent from Khatlapura immersion ghat with immediate effect.

Municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan had conducted a surprise inspection of immersion ghats at night on Saturday.

During this, he inquired about the arrangements related to immersion of idols of Goddess Durga. He had directed that all officials should be present on their duties during the immersion and ensure smooth running of all arrangements.