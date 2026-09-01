Vijay Shah-Sofiya Qureshi Case: MP Governor Accepts Cabinet Proposal Denying Prosecution Sanction | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will not allow the prosecution of Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah. Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday evening gave assent to the Cabinet's Aug 25 proposal in this regard.

Patel, who was on a Gujarat tour, gave his nod to the recommendation after a discussion with Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal in Bhopal on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the state government informed a Supreme Court (SC) bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan that a decision on sanction to prosecute State Minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was expected shortly.

Appearing for the SIT, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj stated that the state government's recommendation on prosecution sanction was pending before the Governor.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that the Governor should be allowed to take a decision on the matter.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also stated that the investigation report ultimately has to go before the competent authority.

The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the remarks on May 14, 2025, and directed registration of a criminal case, prompting Shah to move the SC.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the SIT what would happen next if sanction to prosecute Shah was not granted. Nataraj stated that a closure report would have to be filed in such a scenario.

This means that while the SIT investigation is complete, further legal action depends on prosecution sanction. If sanction is granted, the process to file a chargesheet would proceed, whereas if sanction is denied, a closure report would be submitted.

The SIT had probed Shah's comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and sought permission under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Shah got relief after the Governor accepted the Cabinet's recommendation against allowing his prosecution. The government may now file a closure report in court on the basis of the denial of prosecution sanction.