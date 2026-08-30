8-Year-Old Girl Injured After Bike-Borne Cops Chasing Accused Hit Her In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen chasing criminals on a bike hit an eight-year-old girl in 11 Number area under Habibganj police station on Saturday evening. The girl fell on the road and suffered an injury on her head.

The two policemen, Deepak Katiyar and Balram were in plain clothes due to which people at the spot failed to identify them. Angry over the child’s injury, some locals surrounded the policemen and got into a scuffle with them.

According to reports, the two policemen had gone to the area while searching for an accused wanted in a land dispute case registered at Kamla Nagar police station. The accused was fleeing on a motorcycle and the policemen were following him.

During the chase, the eight-year-old girl suddenly came in front of their motorcycle.

After the accident, the accused managed to escape and policemen stopped pursuing him and attended to the injured child, whose head was bleeding.

A Dial-112 team subsequently reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

After the girl was injured, locals surrounded the two cops and a scuffle broke out before the duo showed their identity cards and pacified the crowd.

Habibganj police station incharge Sanjeev Chouksey said the girl was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

No complaint has been received from her family so far. Further action will be taken on the basis of the medical report and any complaint filed by the girl's family.