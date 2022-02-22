Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate: Expo showcasing India’s science prowess opens at Science Centre Bhopal

BHOPAL: A 1998 clipping of The Free Press Journal, Mumbai, announcing ‘India Goes Nuclear’; pictures of satellite launch vehicles developed by India from 1977 to 2019 and the story of the launch of India’s first satellite Aryabhatta from 1963 to 1975.

These are among the exhibits in an informative and interesting exhibition showcasing India’s prowess in the field of science and technology at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhopal.

It was part of inaugural-day of the seven-day exhibition ‘75 Years of Independence: India’s Achievements in Science and Technology’ on Tuesday. The exhibition is organised by National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, Dept. of Science and Technology, Govt. of India under ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ to highlight India’s achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

Visitors at exhibition showcasing India’s prowess in the field of science and technology at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Among some interesting pictures is one showing parts of the Nike-Apache rocket being brought to Thumba for assembly on a bicycle in 1963. Another picture shows APJ Abdul Kalam holding discussion with Satish Dhawan and another scientist about SLV3.

The agriculture section is titled sowing seeds of prosperity and talked about the Green Revolution, White Revolution, Yellow Revolution and Blue Revolution. There were separate sections on space technology, C-DOT and the telecom revolution. There are exhibits on the Mobile revolution - har public ka ek mobile and Param - homemade supercomputer, under Telecom and electronics and Information Technology. The medical science section included medical research, drugs vaccines manufacturing, the healthcare sector and Covid-19 vaccination - testing

Principal director, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Research Sandesh Kumar Jain, inaugurated the exhibition. Curator and Project Coordinator of RSC, Krishendu Choudhury told Free Press that the idea behind the exhibition was to show how scientists and science and technology contributed to the progress of the country in post-Independence India.

He further said the exhibition takes a visitor through an absorbing journey of seven and a half decades of Science and Technology in independent India, with special emphasis on indigenous development and a march towards self-reliance, in a story telling mode with the help of informative visual and graphic panels. It highlights landmarks of India’s development and exploration in S&T, furthering public understanding of science and technology and thus will create a scientific awareness in the society and a sense of national pride, Choudhury added.

The exhibition has various sections including India’s Scientific Heritage, India Wins Freedom, Agriculture, Irrigation, Heavy Industry, Chemical Industry, Medium & Small Scale Industry, Energy Production, Nuclear Power Capability, Rural Development & Appropriate Technology, Astronomy & Astrophysics, Space Technology, Defence Research, Telecom & Electronics Revolution, Information Technology, Medical Sciences & Healthcare, Covid Vaccination: The Success Story, Biotechnology, Oceanography, Transport, Climate Change & Environment, Human Resource in S&T and Milestones.

The weeklong exhibition will culminate on February 28 - the National Science Day. The exhibition will be supplemented with several programmes like Mobile Science Exhibitions and Hands-on workshop on science and mathematics teaching aid demonstration contest. Mobile Science Exhibition will be held at MPCST, Bhopal and RDW, Jabalpur. The exhibition was simultaneously inaugurated in 75 locations in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:29 PM IST