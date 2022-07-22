Vidisha: BJP celebrates victory of Draupadi Murmu as President

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers distributed sweets by raising slogans in favour of President-elect Draupadi Murmu on main roads of the city on Thursday.

President Murmu is India's first woman President from tribal society.

Following the news of Draupadi Murmu being elected to the highest post, BJP workers gathered at Chandni Chowk and organised a rally under leadership of MLA Umakant Sharma.

MLA Sharma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP have taken a big step by making a tribal woman the President of the country. Prior to this, eminent scientist Abdul Kalam from the minority class and Ramnath Kovind from SC became President on the basis of merit.”

He sent greetings on behalf of Sironj assembly constituency workers and people to BJP leadership. BJP leaders Raghunath Singh Raghuvanshi and Padma Tamrakar also addressed the gathering.