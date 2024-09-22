VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After occurrence of showers from AC ducts of train coaches, a venomous snake was spotted spiralled on the handle of a train. The incident came to fore through a viral video which surfaced on Sunday.

According to information, the snake was found in Garib Rath Express which was travelling from Jabalpur to Mumbai. The emergence of the poisonous snake created a panic amongst the passengers.

The snake was seen near seat number 23 in coach G3, causing alarm among the passengers.

In the video, it can be seen how the snake is spiralling on the handle between the seats and trying to reach the roof.

Snake was removed safely

The snake was first noticed by passengers as the train approached Kasara Railway Station. One of the passengers quickly recorded a video of the snake, which soon went viral.

Passengers immediately informed the train staff, and the situation was brought under control.

Incidents of water leakage reported earlier

While there have been reports of water leaks in the train previously, this incident of a snake on board has raised serious concerns about passenger safety. Fortunately, no one was harmed, and efforts were made to safely remove the snake.