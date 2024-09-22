 VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic

VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic

According to information, the snake was found in Garib Rath Express which was travelling from Jabalpur to Mumbai. The emergence of the poisonous snake created a panic amongst the passengers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After occurrence of showers from AC ducts of train coaches, a venomous snake was spotted spiralled on the handle of a train. The incident came to fore through a viral video which surfaced on Sunday.

According to information, the snake was found in Garib Rath Express which was travelling from Jabalpur to Mumbai. The emergence of the poisonous snake created a panic amongst the passengers.

The snake was seen near seat number 23 in coach G3, causing alarm among the passengers. 

In the video, it can be seen how the snake is spiralling on the handle between the seats and trying to reach the roof. 

FPJ Shorts
Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'Everything Was So Uncomfortable...'
Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'Everything Was So Uncomfortable...'
Viral Photo: Anthony Lofferdo Aka 'Black Alien' Participates At International Tattoo Convention 2024 In Romania's Bucharest
Viral Photo: Anthony Lofferdo Aka 'Black Alien' Participates At International Tattoo Convention 2024 In Romania's Bucharest
'Illegal' Salary Payments Lead To Suspension Of District Inspector Of Schools In UP
'Illegal' Salary Payments Lead To Suspension Of District Inspector Of Schools In UP
VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic
VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 14 Trains Get Halt At Maihar Station; Check Train Numbers & Routes Here
article-image

Snake was removed safely

The snake was first noticed by passengers as the train approached Kasara Railway Station. One of the passengers quickly recorded a video of the snake, which soon went viral. 

Passengers immediately informed the train staff, and the situation was brought under control.

Incidents of water leakage reported earlier

While there have been reports of water leaks in the train previously, this incident of a snake on board has raised serious concerns about passenger safety. Fortunately, no one was harmed, and efforts were made to safely remove the snake.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic

VIDEO: Snake Spotted Spiralled Inside Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express; Passengers In Panic

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Breaks Records With 20-0 Win in Khelo India League Held In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy Breaks Records With 20-0 Win in Khelo India League Held In Gwalior

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Expresses Displeasure Over Litter In JP Hospital Campus; Directs Officials To...

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Expresses Displeasure Over Litter In JP Hospital Campus; Directs Officials To...

MP: Outsourced Employees Stage Protest In Bhopal; Demand Job Security & Minimum Wage Of ₹21k

MP: Outsourced Employees Stage Protest In Bhopal; Demand Job Security & Minimum Wage Of ₹21k

BREAKING: Attempts To Derail Special Army Train Foiled At Madhya Pradesh's Sagphata Railway Station

BREAKING: Attempts To Derail Special Army Train Foiled At Madhya Pradesh's Sagphata Railway Station