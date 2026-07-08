VIDEO Shows Youth Standing On Moving Bike & Talking On Phone In MP's Dabra | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing four youths performing a dangerous stunt on a single sports bike in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra has gone viral on social media. The incident has once again raised concerns over traffic rule violations in the town.

According to reports, the youths were seen riding the bike in front of the Civil Court in Dabra.

In the viral video, four people are sitting on one motorcycle, while one of them is standing on the moving bike and talking on a mobile phone. The video was recorded by a person travelling in a car behind them.

The video also shows the bike passing in front of a traffic police post. Local residents claimed that despite the risky stunt, the riders passed through the area without being stopped by police.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Residents said traffic rule violations have become common in Dabra. They also claimed that traffic signals at major intersections often remain out of order, making the situation worse.

Many questioned how four youths could ride and perform stunts on a busy road without being stopped, while police regularly issue challans for smaller traffic violations.

After the video went viral, police began looking into the matter. Social media users also shared mixed reactions, with many demanding strict action against the riders.

Dabra City Police Station In-charge Sanjay Sharma said the police received the viral video through social media.

He confirmed that the incident took place in Dabra and said efforts are underway to identify the youths seen in the clip. Police said action will be taken against them after their identities are confirmed.