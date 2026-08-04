VIDEO Shows Students Dangerously Skipping Pillars To Cross River & Reach School In MP's Vidisha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district has exposed the dangerous route taken by children to reach their school every day.

The footage shows children carefully crossing a narrow stop dam over the Betwa River, with fast-flowing water on both sides, to avoid an extra 8 to 10-kilometre journey by road. Apparently, this short-cut reduces the distance to school from 7-8 kms to merely 1.5 km, compelling students to take the dangerous route.

Around six to seven students can be seen crossing the stop dam by jumping from one large rock to another. The boys are seen carrying their own school bags on their shoulders while also holding the girls' bags in their hands, helping them cross the dangerous path safely.

Watch the VIDEO below :

मध्य प्रदेश के विदिशा जिले में बेतवा नदी के स्टॉप डैम पर बीच छलांग लगाकर स्कूल जा रहे यह बच्चे सिर्फ शॉर्टकट के लिए अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं

मजबूरी यह थी कि सड़क मार्ग से स्कूल जाने पर आठ से दस किलोमीटर का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है, जबकि स्टॉप डैम पार करने पर दूरी महज डेढ़… pic.twitter.com/sFxJpUBUDV — The News Basket (@thenewsbasket) August 4, 2026

The administration verified that the video was filmed in Paloh village. The children are residents of Karua village and study at the government high school in Paloh.

According to officials, they have been using the stop dam because it is the shortest route to school, while the safer road is much longer.

"This picture from #Vidisha district in #MadhyaPradesh is heart-wrenching"



Here, innocent children are forced to risk their lives by clinging to the concrete pillars of the check dam (stop dam) built on the Betwa River just to go to school.



To reach school, they are taking long… pic.twitter.com/u09YNyCrie — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 3, 2026

The video triggered widespread concern on social media, following which the administration announced several measures.

Bicycles Announced For Students

Vidisha Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kshitij Sharma said bicycles will be provided to the students so they can use the safer road route.

Children crossing a deadly bridge every day just to attend school.

Is this really the reality in India? 💔 pic.twitter.com/rHHq8EXLoz — Believer (@PredatorVolk) August 3, 2026

He added that a proposal has also been sent to build a temporary bridge across the Betwa River, while officials are considering opening a new school closer to the villages to end the need for such a risky commute.

The children said they have been crossing the river this way for the last four to five years because they have no practical alternative.