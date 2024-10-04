 VIDEO Shows Speeding Biker Ramming Into Couple Crossing Road On Two-Wheeler In Jabalpur, Woman Dead
A case has been registered against the driver of the speeding bike and further investigations are underway.

Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident in the district of Jabalpur took life of a woman and left two others severely injured. The accident took place on early Thursday morning in the Ekta Nagar Chowk area of the district.

A couple, on their two wheeler, were crossing the road when a speeding bike rammed into them and threw the passenger woman on the road. The impact killed the woman on the spot and left two critically injured. CCTV footage of the same has surfaced social media. A case has been registered against the driver of the speeding bike and further investigations are underway.

Watch the video here:-

According to information, the victim, identified as Shree Pyasi, a resident of Vijayanagar was on a bike with her husband, Atul Pyasi. To cross the road, they slowed down their bike and started going across the road. At that moment, another motorcycle, speeding from the opposite direction, collided with their bike. The impact was so strong that both Atul and Shree were thrown off their bike onto the road. Shree Pyasi lost consciousness immediately and was declared dead shortly after the accident.

Atul Pyasi and the other motorcyclist were both injured in the crash. Bystanders and local residents rushed to help and transported the injured to the hospital for medical attention. Later, Atul Pyasi registered an official complaint at Kotwali Police Station.

Police takes cognizance

After Pyasi registered a complaint at the Kotwali police station, SI of the station labeled the case as a priority. An FIR has been filed and police has began checking the CCTV footage for identification of the accused. Further investigations are underway.

