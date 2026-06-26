Heavy Rain Causes Roof Leak at Itarsi Station Platform 1– VIDEO

Itarsi Railway Station Platform Turns Into A Waterfall After First Monsoon Rains | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A video shows a roof leak at Itarsi Railway Station Platform No. 1 during heavy rain, exposing poor infrastructure on Friday.

It caused inconvenience to passengers waiting on the platform.

It is reported that passengers faced significant inconvenience due to water dripping from the roof of Platform No. 1 during the rain.

The condition of the station following the very first monsoon showers has raised serious questions about the state of railway infrastructure.

The state's largest railway junction, water began pouring from the roof onto Platform No. 1, right in front of the RPF post, resembling cascading waterfalls.

Passengers at this station, which boasts modern amenities and was developed at a cost of crores of rupees, found themselves getting wet despite standing under the roof.

This scene, witnessed during the very first spell of rain, has raised questions regarding the railway administration's maintenance and preparedness.

Once Again Exposing the Open Secrets of Railways, Water 'Waterfall' Starts Flowing at Itarsi Junction

VIDEO Shows Roof Leak Like Waterfall at Itarsi Railway Station

Waterlogging Right Outside the Municipal Office itarsi

Just one hour of rainfall in the city completely exposed the failure of the municipality's drainage system. The most surprising scene unfolded right outside the municipal office itself, where severe waterlogging occurred.

Additionally, roads in several low-lying areas—including Radhakrishnan Market, Jawahar Bazaar, and Gandhi Stadium—turned into ponds. Rainwater also entered an online retail shop located near the municipal office, causing significant damage.