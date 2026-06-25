Bhopal Municipal Corporation Builds Temporary Road Inside Shahpura Lake, Faces Wetland Rule Violation Charge | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under scrutiny after a temporary road-like structure was constructed inside Shahpura Lake, triggering allegations of violations of wetland conservation norms and environmental laws.

A formal complaint has been submitted to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and other regulatory agencies, seeking an independent investigation into the matter.

According to BMC officials, the structure was created as part of pre-monsoon de-silting operations.

On May 1, the BMC launched a city-wide drain-cleaning campaign and deployed heavy machinery near the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board office to remove silt from a drainage channel connected to Shahpura Lake.

To facilitate the movement of heavy equipment, the civic body reportedly constructed a temporary access road of around 50 metres using stones, boulders, debris and soil.

Beautification project stalls

Officials of the BMC's Lake Conservation Cell said a lakefront beautification and stone-pitching project had been launched several months ago along nearly 2 km of Shahpura Lake and around 1 km of the Lower Lake.

A pedestrian walkway was also proposed under the project. However, only about 200 metres of work has been completed, and the project has since been put on the back burner.

Activist alleges environmental violations

Environmental activist Nitin Saxena alleged that dumping construction material inside the wetland has altered the lake's natural ecosystem and could affect its hydrology, biodiversity and groundwater recharge.

His complaint cites alleged violations of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water Act, 1974, and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Saxena has demanded identification of the agencies and officials responsible, restoration of the affected area, and immediate suspension of further filling activity pending an investigation.

BMC denies violating norms

Speaking to Free Press, BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V. Sharma confirmed that the Corporation had constructed the temporary access road and said it would be removed within a few days.

However, he denied any violation of wetland regulations, arguing that Shahpura Lake has not yet received finalised Full Tank Level (FTL) demarcation markings.