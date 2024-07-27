 VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light In Gwalior
VIDEO: One Dead, Two In Coma After Bike Falls Into Open Sewage Chamber Due To Lack Of Street Light In Gwalior

The motorcycle, carrying Shahid and his two companions, fell into the chamber.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One man died and two other went in Coma after their motorcycle fell into an open sewer chamber under construction in Gwalior on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Anand Nagar area, late at night when the area was dark due to street lights being off, making it impossible for riders to see the open chamber.

According to information, the incident happened around 12:30 AM, where construction of the sewer chamber was ongoing without safety measures or barricades. The motorcycle, carrying Shahid and his two companions, fell into the chamber. Shahid was pronounced dead at the hospital, and another companion sustained serious injuries.

The third companion, Badshah, reported that they were returning home from a job in Laxman Talaiya when they couldn't see the open chamber because of poor lighting. The local community and municipal councillor have expressed anger over the incident, accusing the municipal corporation of negligence.

Local councillor P.P. Sharma criticised the corporation for not setting up safety measures like barricades or reflective tape around the construction site. The lack of street lighting and proper precautions were noted as contributing factors to the accident.

Police have sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem and are investigating the case. Congress leader Sunil Sharma also visited the scene, accusing the state government and municipal administration of serious neglect.

