VIDEO Of Doctors Grooving With Female Dancers At Bhopal Memorial Hospital Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Doctors Dancing With Woman At Bhopal Memorial Hospital Goes Viral, Congress Leader Amit Sharma Raises Questions |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showing doctors and supervisors dancing with a woman at Bhopal Memorial Hospital has sparked controversy after going viral on social media. Over this, Congress leader Amit Sharma raised questions, asking why such activities were taking place inside the hospital. The video has drawn attention to the conduct of hospital staff, while details about when and why the dance took place remain unclear.

Video Goes Viral

The video, which is being widely circulated on social media, reportedly shows hospital staff dancing to music. The footage has raised questions about the activities taking place inside the hospital.

However, it is not yet clear when the video was recorded or whether the dancing was part of a celebration or another event organised at the hospital.

Congress Leader Raises Questions

Reacting to the viral video, Congress leader Amit Sharma criticised the incident and questioned the hospital administration.

"Ye dance aur gaane, is tarah ka kritya hospital mein chal raha haii," Sharma said, expressing concern over such activities taking place at the hospital.

He alleged that two supervisors were seen dancing with a woman in the video and sought an explanation from the authorities.

Sharma questioned why such activities were being allowed inside the hospital and raised concerns about the conduct of those involved.

Hospital's Response Awaited

The video has triggered discussions on social media, with questions being raised about the hospital and its staff.

However, the circumstances surrounding the video have not yet been independently established. It also remains unclear whether the dancing took place during working hours or affected patient services.

An official statement from the hospital administration regarding the viral video and the allegations made by Sharma is awaited.