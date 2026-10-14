 VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

A 7-foot Dhaman snake found inside the washing machine in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, left the family terrified. Following the Seoni snake rescue incident, Sarpa Mitra Praveen Tiwari safely rescued the reptile and identified it as a non-venomous Dhaman snake. The Dhaman snake rescue ended safely, with the snake released into the forest and no injuries reported.

Akanksha GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni
VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni |

Seoni snake rescue news: A routine household chore turned into a frightening experience when a 7-foot snake was found inside a washing machine in Chunabhatti, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred when Sanyog Baghmare opened the washing machine lid to wash clothes and was shocked to find a snake inside. The discovery triggered panic among family members, creating an atmosphere of fear in the house.

Following the incident, the family contacted Sarpa Mitra Praveen Tiwari for help. He promptly reached the spot and carried out a snake rescue in Seoni, safely removing the reptile from the washing machine with the help of a stick.

7-Foot Snake Rescued In Madhya Pradesh - A Non-Venomous Dhaman

According to Praveen Tiwari, it was a Dhaman snake, a non-venomous species that poses no significant threat to humans. After the rescue, the snake was released into the forest.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The timely intervention of Sarpa Mitra Praveen Tiwari ensured that the snake was safely rescued and returned to its natural habitat.

1-foot-long crocodile rescued in Chhatarpur

In a similar incident last week, a one-foot-long baby crocodile was spotted in a farmer’s field in Toriya village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The sighting caused panic among local residents.

Locals alerted the Forest Department, following which a rescue team from the Chandranagar range of Panna Tiger Reserve reached the spot and safely rescued the reptile. The crocodile rescue in Chhatarpur was completed without any injuries.

Such incidents highlight the recurring interactions between humans and wildlife, which, while not always resulting in harm, can create panic among residents.

Read Also
Virar Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Woman Dies 20 Hours After Venomous Snake Bites Her Inside Kitchen At Home
Virar Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Woman Dies 20 Hours After Venomous Snake Bites Her Inside Kitchen At Home

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source