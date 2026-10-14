VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Snake Found Coiled In Washing Machine In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni |

Seoni snake rescue news: A routine household chore turned into a frightening experience when a 7-foot snake was found inside a washing machine in Chunabhatti, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred when Sanyog Baghmare opened the washing machine lid to wash clothes and was shocked to find a snake inside. The discovery triggered panic among family members, creating an atmosphere of fear in the house.

Following the incident, the family contacted Sarpa Mitra Praveen Tiwari for help. He promptly reached the spot and carried out a snake rescue in Seoni, safely removing the reptile from the washing machine with the help of a stick.

सिवनी के चूनाभट्टी में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया, जब एक घर में वॉशिंग मशीन के अंदर सांप दिखाई दिया। दरअसल, संयोग बाघमारे कपड़े धोने के लिए जैसे ही वॉशिंग मशीन का ढक्कन खोलने पहुंचे, अंदर सांप देखकर उनके होश उड़ गए। परिवार में दहशत का माहौल बन गया।इसके बाद तत्काल सर्प मित्र प्रवीण तिवारी को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे प्रवीण तिवारी ने करीब 7 फीट लंबे धामन सांप का सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया और उसे जंगल में छोड़ दिया। गनीमत रही कि इस दौरान कोई अनहोनी नहीं हुई। #MadhyaPradesh #Seoni #Snake #ViralVideo #Rescue — IBC24 News (@IBC24News) October 14, 2026

7-Foot Snake Rescued In Madhya Pradesh - A Non-Venomous Dhaman

According to Praveen Tiwari, it was a Dhaman snake, a non-venomous species that poses no significant threat to humans. After the rescue, the snake was released into the forest.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. The timely intervention of Sarpa Mitra Praveen Tiwari ensured that the snake was safely rescued and returned to its natural habitat.

1-foot-long crocodile rescued in Chhatarpur

In a similar incident last week, a one-foot-long baby crocodile was spotted in a farmer’s field in Toriya village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The sighting caused panic among local residents.

Locals alerted the Forest Department, following which a rescue team from the Chandranagar range of Panna Tiger Reserve reached the spot and safely rescued the reptile. The crocodile rescue in Chhatarpur was completed without any injuries.

Such incidents highlight the recurring interactions between humans and wildlife, which, while not always resulting in harm, can create panic among residents.