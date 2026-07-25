'Victory Of Democracy...' Congress' Digvijay Singh Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Patwari Hits Out Over Violence On Students | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reacted on reports of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, saying it was a victory for democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Singh said the Congress had been demanding Pradhan's resignation. "Khabrein aa rahi hain ki unhone Pradhan Mantri ko apna istifa bhej diya hai" (Reports suggest he has sent his resignation to the Prime Minister).

"Ab yeh Pradhan Mantri par nirbhar karta hai ki woh usse turant sveekar karte hain ya nahi. Agar nahi karte, toh agli baar log unke istife ki maang bhi shuru kar denge" (It is now up to the Prime Minister to decide whether to accept it immediately. If he does not, people may also start demanding his resignation), Singh said.

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#WATCH | Gwalior | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh says, "...This is a victory for democracy. I served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education. There has been so much corruption and mismanagement… pic.twitter.com/HW9Mr0DsqR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

'Serious problems & irregularities in Education system'

He also claimed that there were serious problems and irregularities in the education system. Singh said he had served as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and had seen many issues in the department. "There are so many irregularities that I cannot even describe them," he added.

'Baccho ko dande mare,' Patwari slams govt

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari also reacted to the development. He claimed that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned only after two months of nationwide protests. Calling the BJP government "adharmi" (unjust/unrighteous), Patwari said, "Apne bacche Delhi gaye, koi bahar se thodi.

Apne hi bacche hain. Unko dande de diye" (Our own children went to Delhi. They were not outsiders. They are our own children, yet they were beaten with batons.)