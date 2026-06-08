Veteran Naresh Gyanchandani Resigns After Congress Fields Meenakshi Natarajan For Rajya Sabha Polls

37-Year Veteran Naresh Gyanchandani Resigns After Congress Fields Meenakshi Natarajan As Rajya Sabha Polls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress witnessed a significant development on Monday as Meenakshi Natarajan filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, while senior party leader Naresh Gyanchandani resigned, citing disappointment over not being nominated.

Gyanchandani, who has served the Congress for 37 years, submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh PCC chief Jitu Patwari.

Speaking on the matter, he said he had always prioritised the party’s interests and never expected anything in return.

His resignation has sparked fresh speculation in political circles across the state, including Bhopal.

Natarajan filed her nomination at the Vidhan Sabha election office in the presence of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and PCC Chief Jitu Patwari.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Congress leader Harish Chaudhary says, "The legislative party meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Umang Singhar. The entire legislative party unanimously assured that with a good majority, Meenakshi Natrajan will be sent to represent Madhya Pradesh… https://t.co/D4hJ7pBA9e pic.twitter.com/rLxm2ETuNZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 6, 2026

BJP fields Mahesh Kewat

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, Mahesh Kewat, filed his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, today pic.twitter.com/PjBE9rGaU1 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

On the same day, BJP’s Mahesh Kewat filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The CM expressed confidence in Kewat, highlighting the party’s commitment to providing representation to all sections of society.

Congress hits back

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the BJP, saying, “BJP’s true face is now out in the open. Our MLAs will not be intimidated. We will fight this election with full unity — and we will win.”

Jitu Patwari added, “BJP talks about women’s reservation and then opposes a woman candidate, despite being short on MLAs themselves. This is plain horse-trading. All our MLAs are with us.”

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress State President Jitu Patwari says, "We want to save the country. The value of the rupee is falling, which is why we are appealing to the nation. The BJP is continuously trying to buy MLAs and is making every effort to… pic.twitter.com/pcgpKJd4Tl — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2026

Cogress MLAs distanced from BJP?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that some Congress MLAs are being shifted to Telangana and Karnataka, reportedly to prevent poaching attempts by the BJP ahead of the vote.

Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar said he had not personally received any offer but confirmed that such moves were being discussed regarding other MLAs.

Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary called these attempts “an attack on democratic values” but asserted that the party would fight and win regardless.