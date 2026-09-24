 VD Sharma Leads Clean-Up At MP's Khajuraho’s Nanaura Lake, Calls It ‘Namo Talab’
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HomeBhopalVD Sharma Leads Clean-Up At MP's Khajuraho’s Nanaura Lake, Calls It ‘Namo Talab’

VD Sharma Leads Clean-Up At MP's Khajuraho’s Nanaura Lake, Calls It ‘Namo Talab’

Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma joined a bike rally’s members in cleaning Nanaura Lake on Wednesday as they passed through the town. The rally marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and promoted his cleanliness campaign. Sharma called the long-neglected water body “Namo Talab” and urged continued efforts to keep it clean.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
VD Sharma Leads Clean-Up At MP's Khajuraho’s Nanaura Lake, Calls It ‘Namo Talab’
VD Sharma Leads Clean-Up At MP's Khajuraho’s Nanaura Lake, Calls It ‘Namo Talab’ | FP photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma joined members of a motorcycle rally in cleaning Nanaura Lake on Wednesday after the group reached Khajuraho during its Vadnagar-to-Varanasi journey.

The rally was organised as part of activities marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Its participants cleared litter from the lake area and urged residents to support the cleanliness campaign. Sharma said the drive was intended to reinforce the Prime Minister's call for a cleaner India.

The lake has long faced complaints of neglect and accumulated waste. Sharma called it “Namo Talab”, drawing attention to the water body's condition and the need for upkeep.

The clean-up took place as the rally passed through Khajuraho on its way to Varanasi. Participants said involvement would be important to keep the site clean after the event. No details were provided on the quantity of waste removed or on a restoration plan for the lake.

The visit brought the campaign's cleanliness message to a water body that residents have sought to see maintained.

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