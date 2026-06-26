VD, Patidar, Arya May Be Included In BJP's National Team | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The exercise for setting up the BJP's national team is about to complete, and the party leaders think the names of the office-bearers of the national committee will be announced soon.

The name of the MP from Madhya Pradesh, VD Sharma, is ahead of others in the race for a place in the national team. Sharma may be appointed national general secretary of the BJP organisation.

The names of RS member Kavita Patidar, former minister Lal Singh Arya, and MP Gajendra Singh Patel are in discussion for the position of office-bearers in the team.

The state party unit also recommended the names of 15 leaders for their inclusion as office-bearers.

The party may include some of them in the committee. The central leadership of the party may incorporate some leaders on their own.

The party will soon announce the names of the executive committee.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Veerendra Khatik, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rejendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda may be included in the team.

Among the ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, and other leaders are likely to be incorporated in it.