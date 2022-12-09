VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What’s in a name? Vice-chancellor called by any other name will remain as respectable. Nor will it change the quality of education imparted to students in state universities. So say educators over calling vice-chancellor as Kulguru.

University vice chancellors in Madhya Pradesh are to be called ‘Kulgurus’ as a replacement for the current term ‘Kulpatis’, as per directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday.

"Naam chordo, kaambadlo"

Whistle-blower Devendra Pratap Singh told the Free Press, "Our state government is perfect at dismantling the state education system. Changing names won’t change the grassroot reality of our destroyed system. If you really want to change the names of the academicians, then they should at least do it in the hierarchical order. They should change the terminology used for the Chancellor and then change the names for other designations."

At this point, the government should implement better educational policies to ensure quality education in the state instead of changing names; they should change the education system.

He added that there are no labs for practical subjects in universities. Students are passing the exams without learning anything. The teachers who are grading the students are not qualified enough to grade them. Change all the names you want but at least change the nick of the education system.

No letter received from past 5 yrs. enquiring about status of students’ classes

Professor Kailash Tyagi of MBM College told the Free Press that, if changing names could change the state of higher education, then we all would have just changed the names. Instead of changing names, the authorities should work hard to change the ground reality of the education system. I won't go into why they changed the name; all I want to say is that we need more stringent changes in universities.

He added that, the government should look into the regular classes of students and if there are teachers or not. No one in the state education system cares about all these things. I haven't received a single letter from the authorities inquiring about the regular classes of students in the last five years.