Van Vihar To Welcome Asiatic Lions Soon Under Animal Exchange Program With Gujarat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long cherished dream of Van Vihar National Park to have Asiatic Lions is going to become a reality soon. Gujarat has agreed to give a pair of Asiatic Lions to it. Now the ball is in the court of Central Zoo Authority (CZA). On getting CZA permission, Van Vihar officials will make efforts to bring a pair of Asiatic Lions.

The Asiatic Lion will arrive at Van Vihar from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (Gujarat). The Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation will facilitate the procedure. Sources in Van Vihar said that it is under animal exchange programme that Gujarat will give a pair of Asiatic Lions. In lieu of Asiatic Lions, Van Vihar will give a pair of tigers to Gujarat.

A senior officer of Van Vihar National Park told Free Press that Gujarat is ready to give a pair of Asiatic Lions. ‘Now, a team of Van Vihar officials will visit Gujarat to examine the pair of Asiatic Lions which has been identified to be given to us. The team will examine their health and other things,’ he said. He added that officials of both Van Vihar and Gujarat have written a letter to the Central Zoo Authority, informing about the animal exchange programme.

Once Asiatic Lions reach Van Vihar, they will become huge attraction for visitors. It is learnt that a team of Gujarat forest officials have already visited Van Vihar to see the pair of tigers which they are likely to receive in lieu of Asiatic Lions pair. Gujarat is craving to get a pair of tigers for Gandhinagar Zoo. On being contacted, Van Vihar Director Meena Avdeshkumar told Free Press that, ‘We are closely pursuing the things and hoping to get a pair of Asiatic Lions in future’.

Tigers in exchange of lions

Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation had approached Van Vihar to get a pair of tigers more than one-and-half years ago. At that time Padmapriya Balakrishnan was director of Van Vihar. She had put a condition before GEER Foundation that in lieu of giving a pair of tigers, Van Vihar shall get two pairs of Asiatic Lions.