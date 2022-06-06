UTTARAKHAND BUS TRAGEDY: 25 Panna pilgrims die as bus falls into gorge

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): At least 25 pilgrims of Panna district, who went on pilgrimage to Chardham, died after the bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The accident took place near Damta on Yamunotri National Highway. The condition of three pilgrims is said to be critical.

The bus left Haridwar at 10 am on Sunday. The accident took place on Yamunotri National Highway between Damta and Bernigad.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, officials said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former chief minister Kamal Nath have expressed grief over death of the pilgrims.

Prime Minister, in his tweet, said, "Under supervision of state government, local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed condolences. "It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami about it. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," he wrote.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a tweet in Hindi, expressed condolences. "May God grant peace to departed souls and give strength to bereaved family members to bear the loss," he wrote.

State BJP president VD Sharma also condoled the deaths.