Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Arrests Two Cyber Fraud Suspects From Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested two alleged members of a cyber fraud gang from Habibganj in Bhopal for cheating people of nearly Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of investments in the share market and various companies.

The suspects were identified as Sirmohar Dhakad, a resident of Narayan Nagar, and Pawan Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Kolar Road in Bhopal. According to STF officials, both were operating the racket while staying in Bhopal.

UP STF Inspector Pramod Kumar said the duo was wanted in a case registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow. Acting on intelligence inputs about their presence in Bhopal, STF and cyber crime teams conducted a joint operation and arrested both suspects from the Habibganj area.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed that their gang targeted people by luring them with promises of high returns through investments in the stock market and companies. The gang allegedly used social media platforms and WhatsApp to contact victims and persuade them to invest money.

Police said the suspects used bank accounts opened fraudulently under different names to collect money. The amount was later distributed among gang members. Investigation revealed that several bank accounts linked to the suspects were used to receive, transfer and conceal money obtained through cyber fraud. Further investigation in the case is underway.