Ushering In 2024: MPTDC Pachmarhi Units 100%, Pvt Hotels 50% Booked For New Year

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Year is still 25 days away but hotels and resorts at tourists places in Madhya Pradesh are almost full from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024. The hotels and resorts in Pachmarhi and Madhai National Park run by MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) are 100% booked. The private hotels in Pachmari are 50% booked from Christmas to New Year Day.

Advanced bookings have been made by tourists from different parts of the country to celebrate New Year in national parks, sanctuaries, places of pilgrimage and other tourist spots.

The MPTDC general manager (marketing) Syed Arif Naqvi told Free Press that almost 100% rooms and cottages have been booked in Pachmarhi and Madhai National Park from December 25, 2023 to January 2, 2024. “A few accommodations in Pachmarhi are available on December 30 and 31,” he added. MPTDC runs 11 units in Pachmarhi, which have a total of 189 rooms. In Madhai, the corporation’s unit has 12 rooms.

However, accommodation is available in private hotels in Pachmarhi. Kamal Dhoot, chairman, Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Pachmarhi, said almost 50% rooms in 75 private hotels in the town had been booked.

There are 1,200 double-bed rooms in private hotels and 400 in hotels and resorts run by different government agencies and departments in Pachmarhi. “Bookings are made through websites of different hotels and portals like Make My Trip and we are confident that by the third week of the month, all the rooms will be booked,” Dhoot said. The demand for accommodation is higher than last year, he added.

Advance bookings for accommodation in wildlife sanctuaries and National Parks in the state had begun a month back. Safaris in core zones of Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench National Parks are 100% booked and bookings are now being done for buffer zone safaris.

The MPTDC-run White Tiger Forest Lodge in Bandhavgarh has 38 rooms of three different categories. The corporation has three units in Kanha National Park with a total of 55 rooms.

According to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Ujjain, online booking for Bhasm Aarti is done 15 days in advance and offline, a day in advance. All Bhasma Aarti slots from December 7 to 20 are already booked.