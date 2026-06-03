Use Websites and Paid Portals To Verify Companies: CID | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has instructed investigating officers to obtain company-related information from authorised portals and regulatory bodies, including SEBI and the RBI, to strengthen financial crime investigations.

During the course of an investigation, basic information regarding a company, such as the name of the proprietor, the names of the directors, the company's annual turnover, etc, can be obtained by paying a nominal fee through certain portals available on the internet, for example Zauba Corp, police headquarters informed investigating officers.

The Crime Investigation Department at PHQ is guiding field officers in conducting crime investigations. In this series, the officers have been informed that authoritative information can be obtained from the office of the Registrar of Companies, or from the office of the Sub-Registrar of Companies in the jurisdiction where the company is registered.

Regarding any 'financial company,' inquiries should also be directed to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) concerning its registration for conducting financial operations.

Since the registration of a 'financial institution' is undertaken by the RBI, information regarding such institutions should be sought from that authority, the officers were told. This information should be duly recorded in the case diary during the investigation.

Registrars can verify societies, trusts

Information regarding the registration of any cooperative society in the state can be obtained from the office of the Registrar or Sub-Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Madhya Pradesh.

Information regarding the registration of any firm, or any society dedicated to promoting educational, cultural, scientific, sports-related, or similar activities, can be obtained from the Registrar/MP. It can be obtained from the office of Firms and Societies.

Information regarding the registration of Multi-State Cooperative Societies can be obtained from the Registrar, Multi-State Cooperative Societies, Ministry of Agriculture/Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

Similarly, information concerning a trust can be obtained from the Registrar of Trusts, while information regarding an insurance company can be obtained from the IRDAI and the office of the Registrar of Companies.

SEBI source for CIS, mutual fund info

Regarding any Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) - such as certain ventures of the particular Group - or entities operating plantation schemes, or resort schemes, etc, the directives said that since these schemes are registered with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), information concerning them should be obtained from that authority.

In India, information related to mutual funds, shares, stocks, etc, can also be obtained from SEBI. If any company, institution, or society collects funds from the general public without appropriate registration, it may, prima facie, be deemed to constitute the offence of fraud.