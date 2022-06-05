Use car pool, plant trees and save fuel/power, CM’s Shivraj mantra on World Environment Day

Bhopal

Expressing grave concern over deterioration of climate globally especially the the constant rise in temperature, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Sunday urged commoners to also contribute to this cause by planting more saplings, using car pools and saving electricity.

Chouhan who has been planting a sapling a day for over a year now, announced he will be planting three saplings daily and urged organizations and personalities to partner with him in the scared drive. “Why should I do it alone, I urge organizations and personalities to join me in this campaign,” said Chouhan after plating a sapling in Bhopal.

He extended requests like usage of car pool, saving electricity and planting saplings on occasions like birthdays, marriage anniversaries and death anniversaries to further the cause of environment protection. He urged locals in Bhopal to use public transport to keep fuel consumption at minimum.

The Chief Minister has greeted the citizens on World Environment Day.

Expressing concern over the global temperature rise, Chouhan said if nothing is done, the temperature could rise upto 1.5 to 5 degree Celsius in years to come and this will be catastrophic as lives of birds of several species will be endangered and human existence will be threatened.

The Chief Minister has planted around 700 saplings in the last 15 months. Apart from Bhopal, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has planted saplings during his stay in New Delhi, Indore, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Pachmarhi, Narmadapuram, other cities of the state and also in different cities of the country.

More than 150 organizations of the capital have participated in the plantation programme.

Chouhan on Sunday attended a number of events organized to mark the World Environment Day.

CM had started the campaign on Narmada Jayanti

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started the plantation campaign on 19 February 2021 by planting Sal sapling from Amarkantak. On completion of one year of the campaign, a total of 450 saplings were planted along with environmental lovers and social organizations of Bhopal. This campaign is being run with the cooperation of the people. Residents associations in different colonies are doing plantation work in the gardens of the area.

