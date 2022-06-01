CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets people of the state capital on Bhopal Merger Day

(R-L) BJP state president VD Sharma, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national president JP Nadda, ,former Mayor Alok Sharma and others pay homage at the statue of Rani Kamlapati installed at Shaheed Smriti Dwar in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to people of state capital on Bhopal Merger Day, through social media.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, “This auspicious time came on June 1, 1949, two years after the independence of the country, when Bhopal became an integral part of India.”

He said in order to achieve this wonderfully auspicious and proud moment, countless of our people had made sacrifices.

He said, “I bow at the feet of determined, brave sons.”

CM also participated in the programme on the occasion of Bhopal Merger Day, held at the Vilinikaran Shaheed Smriti Dwar.

The 73rd anniversary of the independence of Bhopal was celebrated with joy and gaiety.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national president JP Nadda was specially present. Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang, MP and state BJP president VD Sharma, former Mayor Alok Sharma and kin of freedom fighters of the merger movement participated in the programme.

CM Chouhan and Nadda paid homage at the statue of Rani Kamlapati installed at Shaheed Smriti Dwar. Also floral tributes were paid in the memory of freedom fighters of Bhopal merger movement. The family members of the freedom fighters were also honoured in the programme.