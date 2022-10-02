Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh congratulates people on MP bagging awards

State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has congratulated the citizens, public representatives and staff of urban bodies of Madhya Pradesh bagging the most clean state award in Cleanliness Survey 2022. He expressed happiness over cities bagging awards in different categories.

He said that the achievement had been possible due to efficient leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has appealed to the citizens to take a pledge on this achievement.

Factors that contributed to MP's achievements in Swachh Bharat Mission

* Garbage collection in all urban areas of the state. For this, more than 5, 423 motorised vehicles have been provided. GPS and PA systems have been installed in these vehicles.

* Home composting is being encouraged for processing and disposal of wet waste. The stored wet waste is sent to centralised composting units of the bodies. This compost is used as manure in rural areas adjoining urban areas.

* 275 material recovery facility units have been set up in 256 urban bodies for dry waste processing.

* The target is to completely eliminate legacy waste in the bodies. So far, cent percent legacy waste of 50 bodies has been processed.

* The 60 urban bodies in the state, have been covered under 5 integrated solid waste management clusters. Apart from this, action is being taken for implementation of stand alone projects in 316 urban bodies.

* There are 354 FSTPs and 51 STPs that operate in 18 bodies, prioritising the disposal of faecal sludge.