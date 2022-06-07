Urban body elections: Nomination forms for Nasrullaganj Nagar Panchayat from July 11

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Standing Committee was held at the SDM office regarding the preparations for urban body election.

In the meeting, SDM, DS Tomar and Returning Officer Ratnesh Srivastava said that the publication of the information about the election and reservation of seats for urban bodies will be done on June 11.

With this, nomination papers will be received from 10:30 on July 11. After receiving the nomination papers by 3 pm on June 18, the nomination papers will be reviewed from 10:30 am on June 20. Whereas on June 22 from 10:30 am to 3 pm, after the withdrawal process from the candidates, the list of contesting candidates will be prepared and allotment of symbol will be done.

Tomar further added that it would be necessary to take permission from the competent authority for doing any program. He said that if anyone has any problem during the election process, then immediately inform the administration. Giving information about the arrangements related to the elections, he said that on July 13, the process of voting will be completed in the second phase. All political parties and government officials, employees must follow the model code of conduct.

He said that the voting for the urban body would be done through EVM machines. Counting of votes and declaration of election results will take place on July 18. The SDM said that social media is being monitored by the administration and police to conduct the elections peacefully. Therefore, do not violate the instructions in any way. Violation will result in legal action. Posting provocative images of individuals, religion and caste on social media is prohibited.

During this the problems of the parties present were resolved. Information about the arrangements and property defacement rule was given.

