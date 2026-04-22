Upset Over Skin Disease, 60-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over his skin disease, a 60-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at his house under Misrod police station limits on Tuesday night. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

According to reports, the man identified as Rakesh Vishwas of Jatkhedi area had been suffering from a chronic skin disease believed to be leprosy, which had affected his mental well-being.

Family members claimed that he often expressed distress, fearing social stigma and discrimination due to his illness. He believed that people including relatives had started distancing themselves from him. Despite repeated efforts by family members to counsel and support him, he remained deeply troubled.

On Tuesday morning, he allegedly consumed poison. After he began vomiting, family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police officials said no suicide note was found at the scene.

17yo girl kills self over poor result

A 17-year-old, Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at her home under Habibganj police station limits on Tuesday night, reportedly distressed over poor exam results. The girl, Monika Raikwar of Shivaji Nagar, was found hanging when her parents returned. She died during treatment at hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles.