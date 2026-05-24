UPSC Prelims 2026 Held Under Tight Security In Gwalior; Over 5,400 Candidates Appear | IANS (Representative Image)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination began on Sunday at several examination centres across Gwalior amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 17 examination centres were set up across the city, where 5,426 candidates appeared for the exam.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first session was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second session was scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Strict security arrangements were made at all examination centres. Police personnel, jammers, CCTV cameras and face detector systems were deployed to ensure fair conduct of the examination.

Candidates were allowed to enter the examination halls only after strict checking at the centres.

Authorities completely banned items such as smart watches, mobile phones, bags, shoes and other electronic devices inside the examination centres.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process, jammers were installed at all 21 examination centres.

A special control room was set up in Room No. 113 of the Gwalior Collectorate office for smooth monitoring of the examination process.

Officials said candidates were not allowed to carry mobile phones, bags or any kind of electronic gadgets inside the centres.

No facility was provided for keeping personal belongings safely at the examination venues.

Candidates wearing shoes and socks were not allowed to enter the examination halls, while slippers were permitted. Candidates were also allowed to carry transparent water bottles.

Entry to the examination centres began at 8 am.

For the smooth conduct of the examination, the control room remained operational continuously from 7 am until the completion of the examination.

Authorities also issued helpline numbers for complaints and suggestions related to the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission appointed Ms Jyotsna, Section Officer, and Mr Surendra Singh, Assistant Section Officer, as examination observers.