UPSC Exams 2023: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Students Selected For Civil Services

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): On Civil Service Day observed on Sunday (April 21), chief minister Mohan Yadav felicitated students who were selected in the examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “There was time when students used to go to Delhi to prepare for examinations. But now students are preparing for exam in Madhya Pradesh and getting selected.

The number of students from Madhya Pradesh getting selected in UPSC is soaring,” he added. He asked students to set high ideals, be polite and courageous and contribute to India’s development. Citing examples, he said it was during rule of Lord Ram that good governance was conceptualised. King Vikramaditya set things in order and enforced welfare schemes.

He added that many public representatives who once served in administrative services were now discharging important responsibilities in the country. On the occasion, successful candidates Ayan Jain, Vedika Bansal, Ayushi Bansal, Akash Agrawal, Arnav Bhandari, Adveth Singhai, Aradhana Chouhan were present.

Bhopal: Additional Director Of Public Relations, 19 Women Journalists Feted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “We should pay attention to our historical heritage and also be concerned about the problems of the deprived sections of the society,” said head of journalism department of Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, Dr Vartika Nanda.

She delivered a lecture on, Sanatan Mulya Aur Ubharta Bharat: Jansampark ke Pariprekshya mein, at Gauranjani auditorium of Rabindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday. Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Bhopal Chapter, organised the event to mark National Public Relations Day. Nanda said, “Sanatan means truth and truth is eternal.”

Padma Shri Dr Balendra Prakash highlighted the importance of Ayurveda. Senior journalist and political analyst Girija Shankar also expressed his views. President of PRSI Bhopal Manoj Dwivedi read out the message of PRSI national president Ajit Pathak. Additional director of Public Relations Department GS Wadhwa received Lok Sampark Samman. In all, 19 women journalists TV anchors and public relations professionals received Achala-Udita Samman.