UPI Fees: Petrol Pumps Refuse To Accept UPI Payments Above ₹2K Across Madhya Pradesh Owing To 'Thin Margins'

Petrol Pumps Not To Accept Upi Payments Above ₹2k Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association has decided not to accept Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments for bills exceeding Rs 2,000.

Petrol pump payment rules 2026

This measure will come into effect on October 16. UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000 remain completely free for individual users, while a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applies to merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 starting from October 15.

Association president Ajay Singh said that there are 4,700 petrol pumps in the state, including 2 in Bhopal. Accepting UPI payments will impose an additional monthly burden of Rs 17,400 on each pump owner, a cost they cannot afford to bear.

“Across all 4,700 pumps, this means Rs 8.17 crore will be unnecessarily drained from the owners' pockets. Our business already operates on thin margins,” he added.

On an average, each petrol pump processes 100 transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 daily. This results in an additional cost of Rs 500 per day. With the addition of Rs 90 for 18% GST, the total daily amount reaches Rs 590.