UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attend Condolence Ceremony Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother In Bhopal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Among Leaders At Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother's Trayodashi Ritual; Rajnath Singh, Om Birla Also Expected In Bhopal |

Bhopal News Today: Senior political leaders from across the country arrived in Bhopal on Thursday to attend the Trayodashi ritual of Kashibai, mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ceremony was held at Vrindavan Garden on Narmadapuram Road, where several prominent leaders met Chouhan and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Yogi Adityanath In Bhopal At Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Condolence Meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among the prominent attendees. Several state ministers, MPs and senior political leaders also visited the venue.

During the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath was seen affectionately interacting with Chouhan's granddaughter, Ila. Chouhan's daughter-in-law, Amanat, also touched the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's feet as a gesture of respect. Yogi offered flowers at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother Kashibai's portrait and paid his respects.

आज भोपाल में माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj जी की दिवंगत पूज्य माताजी के त्रयोदशी संस्कार एवं शांति भोज में सम्मिलित होकर उनके चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी तथा शोक संतप्त परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया।प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिवार को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।ॐ शांति। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 12, 2026

Rajnath Singh Bhopal Visit Expected

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari and Agriculture Ministers from various states were also scheduled to attend the Trayodashi ceremony in Bhopal.

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Chhattisgarh Leaders Pay Tribute

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, along with Minister Ramvichar Netam, attended the ritual and offered their condolences. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also paid tribute to Kashibai.

Other prominent visitors included former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLAs Prabhuram Choudhary and Gopal Singh Engineer, and Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa among the political leaders in Bhopal

Ministers And Political Dignitaries Attend

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana also arrived in Bhopal and offered flowers at Kashibai's portrait. Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nagendran, senior RSS pracharak Rajkumar Matale, ADG (Railways) Rajababu Singh and IAS officer Raghavendra Singh were among those present.

Sudesh Shandilya, Peethadhishwar of Karuna Dham, also paid his respects. The Director of Liberty Shoes and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's relatives Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal were among the other visitors.