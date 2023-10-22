Unveiling The Nicknamed Politicians: Beyond The Poster Names

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some candidates are more famous by their endearing nicknames than by their actual names. When you hear their nicknames, you might assume they are just regular folks. However, beneath these seemingly ordinary monikers lie sitting members of the assembly and renowned politicians.

In this election, the power of a nickname cannot be underestimated. These candidates have made a name for themselves under these pseudonyms, and voters will decide their fate not by their official names but by the reputation and charisma they carry through these affectionate monikers.

Meet the Candidates Known by their nicknames.

Vivek Sahu aka Bunty

Chindwara’s very own, Vivek Sahu, is affectionately known as “Bunty” in his region. Representing the BJP, Bunty is gearing up to face the former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Kamalnath, in a spirited electoral battle.

Ambrish Sharma aka Guddu

Over in the Lahar constituency, BJP's Ambrish Sharma is known as “Guddu” among his constituents.

Kamakhya Pratap Singh aka Teeka Raja

Kamakhya Pratap Singh, a youth leader and the son of veteran politician and MLA Manvendra Singh, goes by the name “Teeka Raja.”

Jitendra Patwari aka Jitu

Jitu Patwari, a former Minister of Higher Education and two-time congress MLA, is not Jitendra Patwari in the eyes of his supporters. Instead, they fondly call him “Jitu.”

Deepak Joshi aka Pintu

Deepak Joshi, a prominent figure in Indore 3, is more commonly referred to as “Pintu.”

Chintamani Chaukse aka Chintu

The Congress candidate from Indore 2, Chintamani Chaukse, is affectionately known as “Chintu.”

Surendra Singh Baghel aka Honey

Surendra Singh Baghel, who stands as the candidate in Kukshi, is recognized by the nickname “Honey.”

Vikram Singh aka Nati Raja

Rajnagar’s sitting MLA, Vikram Singh, has earned the nickname “Nati Raja.”

