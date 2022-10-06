‘Unveiled’: Rains take veil off Arjun Singh statue in Bhopal

The life-size statue of former chief minister and Congress leader late Arjun Singh installed at the square near Bhopal Haat got ‘unveiled’ on Wednesday night due to heavy rains. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Waiting for more than two years to be unveiled, the life-size statue of former chief minister and Congress leader late Arjun Singh installed at the square near Bhopal Haat got ‘unveiled’ on Wednesday night due to heavy rains.

The photo of ‘unveiled’ statue went viral on social media on Thursday while people said in their comments since the Opposition Congress had failed to give respect to its leader by getting his statue unveiled the nature gave its respect to the leader and unveiled his statue.

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation officer said the corporation had come to know about the incident and it was trying to cover the statue further with some materials.

The statue had earlier been installed at TT Nagar in November 2019 during the Congress regime while shifting a statue of legendary martyr Chandrashekhar Azad, a move that drew massive protest by the BJP leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was not the chief minister then.

Before the statue could be unveiled the Congress government lost its majority in the state legislative assembly and the government fell replaced by the BJP government later. Due to protest that insult had been caused to martyr Chandrashekhar Azad, the statue was shifted from TT Nagar to the new place but it remains unveiled.