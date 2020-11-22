Unsuitable scenes in A Suitable Boy: BJP wants suitable action against producer, director

BHOPAL: State home minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe after controversy raged on a kissing scene in a web series, A Suitable Boy, made by Mira Nair. The BJP has demanded appropriate action against people responsible for it besides removing scenes that have raised dust storm.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said filming of kissing scenes in temple premises with bhajans playing in the background is “highly objectionable”. “It hurt sentiments. I have asked police officials to examine why it has been released again on OTT platform. What is the objective of it?” Mishra said.

The minister has also asked officials to examine what action can be taken against director and the producer of web series. Earlier, BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Tiwari tweeted about web series released on Netflix. He alleged that three kissing scenes were filmed in a temple premises in one episode. He raised the question as to why were the scenes were shot in temple premises. A Hindu girl loves a Muslim boy in this movie.

Tiwari said it was an attempt to encourage love jihad and hurt Hindu sentiments. He has also lodged a formal complaint with SP Rewa, against Netflix vice president (content) Monika Shergil and director ( public policies) Ambika Khurana. Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma has expressed anguish and asked director Mira Nair to remove scenes immediately. “Such movies encourage love jihad,” he added.

A part of web series based on Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy was shot in and around Maheshwar Ghat where many temple complexes exist. It is a six-part web series being streamed on OTT (Over The Top) platform of Netflix. It was released on July 26, 2020.