Unseasonal rain plunges most parts of Bhopal into darkness

Bhopal received unseasonal rain on MOnday evening |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sudden downpour and thunderstorm plunged at least half of the city into darkness on Monday evening. Due to strong winds, tree branches fell on electricity main lines snapping power supply in many parts of the state capital. People facing issues due to power outages called up the electricity department’s helpline number to inquire about restoration of power supply. No sooner did the rainfall and thunder activities commenced, power supply went kaput affecting many parts of the city including commercial and residential complexes.

Many localities in Kolar, Misrod, Govindpura, Chhola, Shahjahanabad, Teelajamalpura, Bilkheria, Sindhi Colony, Professor Colony, TT Nagar, Bairagarh, New Market, Karond, Shiv Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar, Awadhpuri etc faced frequent power disruptions.

From 6 pm onwards, the power supply played hide and seek disrupting the daily chores in the households. The commercial areas too faced the issues due to power supply disruption. The teams of the electricity department were on toes attending to the complaints and restoring the electricity supply.

Ankit Tiwari’s concert cancelled : The concert of playback singer Ankit Tiwari was cancelled due to heavy rain in the city on Monday. The concert was to be organised on Monday evening - the concluding day of the three-day technical and cultural festival Maffick 23. The festival was organised by MANIT after a gap of two years.