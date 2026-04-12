Unrepaired Road After Pipeline Burst Causes Traffic Chaos In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters face persistent hazards as a major stretch near Lok Bhawan remains unrepaired six days after a water pipeline burst. While the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) restored the pipeline within two days, the resulting excavation remains unpaved, highlighting civic apathy.

The unrepaired section has disrupted traffic movement on this busy route. Vehicles travelling from Machhli Ghar Square towards Lok Bhawan are forced to drive on the wrong side, increasing the risk of accidents and causing chaos.

The pipeline burst on April 7 due to excessive pressure. Although the leakage was addressed, the large pit created during the repair work has only been temporarily filled and not properly resurfaced.

Authorities have diverted traffic to manage the situation, but the uneven stretch poses a major hazard, especially at night. Residents and commuters criticised the delay, questioning why road repairs did not immediately follow pipeline restoration.