Bhopal News: Ayodhya Nagar Water Pipeline Bursts— 4th Case In Four Days; BMC Fines NHAI ₹19.49 Lakh

Bhopal News: Fourth Pipeline Burst In Four Days, BMC Fines NHAI ₹19.49 Lakh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Repeated lapses during the construction of a 10-lane road on Ayodhya Bypass led to another drinking water pipeline burst on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day of such incidents.

The damage resulted in the wast/age of thousands of gallons of water and disrupted supply to several areas.

Taking serious note, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 19.49 lakh on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and initiated recovery proceedings.

Officials cited continued negligence by the contractor despite prior warnings.

According to the BMC, the latest incident occurred near People’s Mall, where excavation work damaged a pipeline, causing heavy leakage that flooded the construction site.

Earlier, similar damage was reported near Damkheda, Sagar Landmark and People’s Hospital, affecting feeder mains and HDPE pipelines of different sizes.

Officials said the contractor, RIPL, has failed to adopt adequate safety measures to protect underground infrastructure.

The Water Works Department, with approval from the BMC Commissioner, has formally communicated the issue to the NHAI. In its letter, the corporation highlighted recurring financial losses due to repair work, material costs and water wastage.

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Based on these factors, the total compensation has been calculated at Rs 19.49 lakh, which the NHAI has been directed to deposit into the civic body’s treasury.