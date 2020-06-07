Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: City malls, hotels ready to welcome guests from today

The shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Bhopal are ready to welcome the guests after over two months from Monday.

There will be several restrictions and the visit to malls will not be the same as it used to be before the nationwide lockdown was clamped.

The visitors will even have to wait for their turns at the entries if there is extra rush inside and even there will be restricted space for parking.

Restriction on sitting unnecessarily, wait outside food courts, wait near escalators or lifts, wait for parking the vehicles and sanitization are the new norms for the visitors at the malls.

One of the factors that may disappoint the visitors will be a bar on entry if there is rush inside and the management feels, social distancing may be violated. The visitors will be standing outside waiting for their turn.

There will be no sitting inside and the staff will keep on instructing the visitors not to sit inside.

The big malls of Bhopal, DB Mall, Aura mall, Aashima mall, Capital mall and Peoples mall will follow the rules. Other small malls and shopping centres in the city and in outskirts too have to follow the norms.

Restrictions on escalators, lifts

Vishal Rangvani, assistant general manager (AGM) of the DB city mall in MP Nagar said, “We will only open the urinals for the visitors. That too, on alternate basis with a guard deployed around. There will be restrictions on the escalators and in the lift. On the escalators the visitors will be marked for the visitors to stand. Two steps on the escalators will have to be left free, so that the norms of social distancing are followed. The food courts will have QR code based menu and the customers will get the menu on their mobile.”

Disposable Menu

Shivansh Mishra, manager of Aura mall said, “There will be disposable menu cards for the customers at the food courts. There will be social distancing even in the food courts and no one will be allowed to sit in group. In the lifts, we will not allow more than four persons at a time.”

Gapped parkings

Shahab-uddin, mall manager in Aashima said, “Visitors coming in vehicle will not be allowed to park their vehicles adjacent to another vehicle. They will have to park the vehicles leaving space for one vehicle, otherwise there is a risk of visitors coming into close contacts with each other. All the guidelines issued by the government are with us and will be strictly enforced.”